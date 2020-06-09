All apartments in Charlotte
1228 Pegram Street

Location

1228 Pegram Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom minutes from Uptown - Nestled in the Belmont community just a few minutes from uptown is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch home. New Laminate Hardwood Floors throughout and fresh paint. Eat-In-Kitchen is equipped with New Stove, New Refrigerator and granite counter tops. Spacious bedroom with good closet space. Covered front porch, perfect for a couple of rocking chairs. Large back yard. Washer/Dryer Connections. Central Air & Gas Heat. No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4866494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Pegram Street have any available units?
1228 Pegram Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 Pegram Street have?
Some of 1228 Pegram Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Pegram Street currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Pegram Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Pegram Street pet-friendly?
No, 1228 Pegram Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1228 Pegram Street offer parking?
No, 1228 Pegram Street does not offer parking.
Does 1228 Pegram Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Pegram Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Pegram Street have a pool?
No, 1228 Pegram Street does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Pegram Street have accessible units?
No, 1228 Pegram Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Pegram Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 Pegram Street does not have units with dishwashers.
