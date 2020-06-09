1228 Pegram Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom minutes from Uptown - Nestled in the Belmont community just a few minutes from uptown is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch home. New Laminate Hardwood Floors throughout and fresh paint. Eat-In-Kitchen is equipped with New Stove, New Refrigerator and granite counter tops. Spacious bedroom with good closet space. Covered front porch, perfect for a couple of rocking chairs. Large back yard. Washer/Dryer Connections. Central Air & Gas Heat. No Pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4866494)