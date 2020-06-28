All apartments in Charlotte
12228 Landen Drive
12228 Landen Drive

12228 Landen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12228 Landen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath ranch home located in Southpoint Landen community.
Close to all major highways and shopping.
Freshly painted, completely updated throughout.
Wood burning fireplace.
Eat in kitchen area and separate dining area.
All hardwoods, no carpet
Fully fenced in back yard. Deck/landing off back of home.
1 car garage
Pets conditional with owner approval
NO INTERIOR SMOKING
Avail NOW!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12228 Landen Drive have any available units?
12228 Landen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12228 Landen Drive have?
Some of 12228 Landen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12228 Landen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12228 Landen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12228 Landen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12228 Landen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12228 Landen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12228 Landen Drive offers parking.
Does 12228 Landen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12228 Landen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12228 Landen Drive have a pool?
No, 12228 Landen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12228 Landen Drive have accessible units?
No, 12228 Landen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12228 Landen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12228 Landen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
