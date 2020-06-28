12228 Landen Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

3 bed 2 bath ranch home located in Southpoint Landen community.

Close to all major highways and shopping.

Freshly painted, completely updated throughout.

Wood burning fireplace.

Eat in kitchen area and separate dining area.

All hardwoods, no carpet

Fully fenced in back yard. Deck/landing off back of home.

1 car garage

Pets conditional with owner approval

NO INTERIOR SMOKING

Avail NOW!!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.