1216 S Kings Drive

Minutes from Downtown! Meyers Park Area- Great in-town location - 4/10 of a mile from CMC Main at the corner of Kings/Morehead. There are three bedrooms, a kitchen with breakfast area, table and bench seating, dining room, and large living room. 1 full bathroom with shower only and one 1/2 bath powder room. Updated with fenced yard, basement storage, garage, and parking for 4 cars. Includes 2 Refrigerators, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and washer and dryer. Pet's allowed with an additional cleaning fee. Home is 1500 square feet on the main level with 1000 unheated square feet lower level. The lower level provides access in the back of the house and includes a two-car garage, large parking area, and plenty of storage area.



Lawn maintenance included

6 or 12 month lease

Meyers Park Neighborhood