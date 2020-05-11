All apartments in Charlotte
1216 S Kings Drive
1216 S Kings Drive

1216 South Kings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1216 South Kings Drive, Charlotte, NC 28207
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Minutes from Downtown! Meyers Park Area- Great in-town location - 4/10 of a mile from CMC Main at the corner of Kings/Morehead. There are three bedrooms, a kitchen with breakfast area, table and bench seating, dining room, and large living room. 1 full bathroom with shower only and one 1/2 bath powder room. Updated with fenced yard, basement storage, garage, and parking for 4 cars. Includes 2 Refrigerators, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and washer and dryer. Pet's allowed with an additional cleaning fee. Home is 1500 square feet on the main level with 1000 unheated square feet lower level. The lower level provides access in the back of the house and includes a two-car garage, large parking area, and plenty of storage area.

Lawn maintenance included
6 or 12 month lease
Meyers Park Neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 S Kings Drive have any available units?
1216 S Kings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 S Kings Drive have?
Some of 1216 S Kings Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 S Kings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1216 S Kings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 S Kings Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 S Kings Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1216 S Kings Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1216 S Kings Drive offers parking.
Does 1216 S Kings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 S Kings Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 S Kings Drive have a pool?
No, 1216 S Kings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1216 S Kings Drive have accessible units?
No, 1216 S Kings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 S Kings Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 S Kings Drive has units with dishwashers.

