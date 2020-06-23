All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1214 Lorna Street

Location

1214 Lorna Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Commonwealth

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
Gorgeous three bedroom townhome, private fenced backyard and two car garage. This home features crown mouldings, butler's pantry with wine fridge, modern kitchen and amazing bathrooms. This is a whole new kind of apartment living in an urban location with more space to live & play. The Village at Commonwealth features huge courtyards & plazas, pocket parks & tree-lined streets- all overlooking Veteran’s Park. The village features a saltwater pool w/tanning shelf, sauna & steam room, indoor Jacuzzi, fitness facility, garden plots, dog parks, outdoor kitchens, billiards & more. All this, plus incredible finishes like upgraded kitchens w/custom cabinets & spacious walk-in showers. Price is for an 14-month lease and immediate move-in, prices will vary depending on lease terms and move-in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Lorna Street have any available units?
1214 Lorna Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 Lorna Street have?
Some of 1214 Lorna Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Lorna Street currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Lorna Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Lorna Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 Lorna Street is pet friendly.
Does 1214 Lorna Street offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Lorna Street does offer parking.
Does 1214 Lorna Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 Lorna Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Lorna Street have a pool?
Yes, 1214 Lorna Street has a pool.
Does 1214 Lorna Street have accessible units?
No, 1214 Lorna Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Lorna Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Lorna Street has units with dishwashers.
