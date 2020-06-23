1214 Lorna Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard dog park gym parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna

Gorgeous three bedroom townhome, private fenced backyard and two car garage. This home features crown mouldings, butler's pantry with wine fridge, modern kitchen and amazing bathrooms. This is a whole new kind of apartment living in an urban location with more space to live & play. The Village at Commonwealth features huge courtyards & plazas, pocket parks & tree-lined streets- all overlooking Veteran’s Park. The village features a saltwater pool w/tanning shelf, sauna & steam room, indoor Jacuzzi, fitness facility, garden plots, dog parks, outdoor kitchens, billiards & more. All this, plus incredible finishes like upgraded kitchens w/custom cabinets & spacious walk-in showers. Price is for an 14-month lease and immediate move-in, prices will vary depending on lease terms and move-in date.