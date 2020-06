Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious three-bedroom, two-bath, located in a cul-de-sac. Open living room, with vaulted ceiling, eat in kitchen with all appliances and easy access to patio and back yard. Large master suite and reasonably sized additional bedrooms. This is a must see and is ready for move in now!