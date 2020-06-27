All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 8 2019 at 7:54 PM

1211 East 35th Street

1211 East 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1211 East 35th Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Extraordinary 1918 Victorian with Guest House Cottage Beautifully Restored on an extra large Double-Lot in NODA.

Tremendous Character and Craftsmanship, Breathtaking Beauty in every detail; Maple and Heart of Pine Floors, Pocket Doors, 12 Foot Ceilings, Beveled Glass Windows with Milk Glass Transoms, 4 Fireplaces, Fabulous New Kitchen, Hall & Bath, Back Porch with a Huge Grassy Yard and so much more!

Main House 3 Bedrooms with 2 Bathrooms and 2,138 square feet of living space

Guest House Cottage 2 Bedrooms with 1-1/2 Bathrooms and 900 square fee of living space.

This Gorgeous Estate will be available for Move-In on October 1st, currently Owner Occupied, showings must be scheduled in advance with a Real Estate Broker.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,750

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 East 35th Street have any available units?
1211 East 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 East 35th Street have?
Some of 1211 East 35th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 East 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1211 East 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 East 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 East 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1211 East 35th Street offer parking?
No, 1211 East 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1211 East 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 East 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 East 35th Street have a pool?
No, 1211 East 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1211 East 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 1211 East 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 East 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 East 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
