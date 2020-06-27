1211 East 35th Street

Amenities
Extraordinary 1918 Victorian with Guest House Cottage Beautifully Restored on an extra large Double-Lot in NODA.
Tremendous Character and Craftsmanship, Breathtaking Beauty in every detail; Maple and Heart of Pine Floors, Pocket Doors, 12 Foot Ceilings, Beveled Glass Windows with Milk Glass Transoms, 4 Fireplaces, Fabulous New Kitchen, Hall & Bath, Back Porch with a Huge Grassy Yard and so much more!
Main House 3 Bedrooms with 2 Bathrooms and 2,138 square feet of living space
Guest House Cottage 2 Bedrooms with 1-1/2 Bathrooms and 900 square fee of living space.
This Gorgeous Estate will be available for Move-In on October 1st, currently Owner Occupied, showings must be scheduled in advance with a Real Estate Broker.
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,750
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.