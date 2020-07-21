All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12106 Bay Tree Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12106 Bay Tree Way
Last updated August 22 2019 at 12:06 PM

12106 Bay Tree Way

12106 Bay Tree Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12106 Bay Tree Way, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home, nestled away in the quaint Raeburn community, is sure to be a crowd pleaser. It features custom hardboard siding with a recent coat of paint, a fenced-in backyard which encompasses an extended patio, perfect for entertaining, wood flooring throughout the common areas, custom granite countertops with black appliances, and a master bathroom made for a king! Contact us today for a viewing as this one will not last long.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12106 Bay Tree Way have any available units?
12106 Bay Tree Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12106 Bay Tree Way have?
Some of 12106 Bay Tree Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12106 Bay Tree Way currently offering any rent specials?
12106 Bay Tree Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12106 Bay Tree Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12106 Bay Tree Way is pet friendly.
Does 12106 Bay Tree Way offer parking?
No, 12106 Bay Tree Way does not offer parking.
Does 12106 Bay Tree Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12106 Bay Tree Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12106 Bay Tree Way have a pool?
No, 12106 Bay Tree Way does not have a pool.
Does 12106 Bay Tree Way have accessible units?
No, 12106 Bay Tree Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12106 Bay Tree Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12106 Bay Tree Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte