12106 Bay Tree Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely home, nestled away in the quaint Raeburn community, is sure to be a crowd pleaser. It features custom hardboard siding with a recent coat of paint, a fenced-in backyard which encompasses an extended patio, perfect for entertaining, wood flooring throughout the common areas, custom granite countertops with black appliances, and a master bathroom made for a king! Contact us today for a viewing as this one will not last long.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.