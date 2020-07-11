All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:34 PM

12041 Humboldt Drive

12041 Humboldt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12041 Humboldt Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxury and comfort await you in this gorgeous brick front home located in Ballantyne! A stunning two-story foyer greets you and gleaming hardwoods run throughout much of the main level. An elegant formal living and dining room feature decorative columns and wainscoting! The family room, with fireplace, opens to the huge kitchen, with high end upgrades including granite counters, a center island with breakfast bar, white cabinetry, upgraded lighting, all stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook! Upstairs, the master suite is well appointed with a cathedral ceiling and a beautiful five piece bath. Three additional bedrooms and a spare bath finish this home. The open, grassy backyard features an extended patio and offers plenty of space to entertain.
You will enjoy all the fabulous shopping, dining and recreation the area has to offer. A short drive to the local park and Light Rail station. Easy access to I-485, Pets conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12041 Humboldt Drive have any available units?
12041 Humboldt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12041 Humboldt Drive have?
Some of 12041 Humboldt Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12041 Humboldt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12041 Humboldt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12041 Humboldt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12041 Humboldt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12041 Humboldt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12041 Humboldt Drive offers parking.
Does 12041 Humboldt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12041 Humboldt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12041 Humboldt Drive have a pool?
No, 12041 Humboldt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12041 Humboldt Drive have accessible units?
No, 12041 Humboldt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12041 Humboldt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12041 Humboldt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
