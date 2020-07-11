12041 Humboldt Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Luxury and comfort await you in this gorgeous brick front home located in Ballantyne! A stunning two-story foyer greets you and gleaming hardwoods run throughout much of the main level. An elegant formal living and dining room feature decorative columns and wainscoting! The family room, with fireplace, opens to the huge kitchen, with high end upgrades including granite counters, a center island with breakfast bar, white cabinetry, upgraded lighting, all stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook! Upstairs, the master suite is well appointed with a cathedral ceiling and a beautiful five piece bath. Three additional bedrooms and a spare bath finish this home. The open, grassy backyard features an extended patio and offers plenty of space to entertain.

You will enjoy all the fabulous shopping, dining and recreation the area has to offer. A short drive to the local park and Light Rail station. Easy access to I-485, Pets conditional.