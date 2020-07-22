12018 Summerberry Court

Amenities
Price changed! Renovation is complete and is ready to move in. Ranch with 2 Br/2 Ba/2 Car in a quiet, congenial neighborhood. Open, airy, and neutral throughout. Close to I-485, Hwy 51, shopping, medical offices, & restaurants. Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Included. HOA due is paid by the owner which includes lawn maintenance. REMODELED WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEW SINK, BACK SPLASH. & LAMINANTE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. BOTH BATHROOMS HAVE NEW 12"X24" POLISHED TILES. You will love this floors and decorated ceramic tiled fireplace. Call showing service for appointment. Administrative fee of $50.00 with a rental application is required.