All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12018 Summerberry Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12018 Summerberry Court
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:27 AM

12018 Summerberry Court

12018 Summerberry Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12018 Summerberry Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Price changed! Renovation is complete and is ready to move in. Ranch with 2 Br/2 Ba/2 Car in a quiet, congenial neighborhood. Open, airy, and neutral throughout. Close to I-485, Hwy 51, shopping, medical offices, & restaurants. Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Included. HOA due is paid by the owner which includes lawn maintenance. REMODELED WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEW SINK, BACK SPLASH. & LAMINANTE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. BOTH BATHROOMS HAVE NEW 12"X24" POLISHED TILES. You will love this floors and decorated ceramic tiled fireplace. Call showing service for appointment. Administrative fee of $50.00 with a rental application is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12018 Summerberry Court have any available units?
12018 Summerberry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12018 Summerberry Court have?
Some of 12018 Summerberry Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12018 Summerberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
12018 Summerberry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12018 Summerberry Court pet-friendly?
No, 12018 Summerberry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12018 Summerberry Court offer parking?
Yes, 12018 Summerberry Court offers parking.
Does 12018 Summerberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12018 Summerberry Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12018 Summerberry Court have a pool?
No, 12018 Summerberry Court does not have a pool.
Does 12018 Summerberry Court have accessible units?
No, 12018 Summerberry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12018 Summerberry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12018 Summerberry Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte