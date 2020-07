Amenities

Meticulously maintained town home located in sought after community of Stone Creek Ranch in South Charlotte's Ballantyne area. Open concept end unit with woods behind the home offer privacy and quiet enjoyment on the patio. Grand 2-story entry way, fireplace, 2-car garage, spacious bedrooms and closets, dual sinks in both full bathrooms. Excellent schools, convenient to I-485, Blakeney, Promenade, Stonecrest and restaurants/shopping. Pet and smoke free property.