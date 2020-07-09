1201 Goodwin Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Adorable Newly Renovated Commonwealth Park Duplex - This recently renovated duplex in Commonwealth Park has all the charm of a quiet wooded neighborhood while being 1 mile away from the fun of the Plaza midwood/Central Avenue area. Brand new appliances along with top-notch finishings in both the kitchen and bathroom make this a perfect home for an immediate move. This unit is the bigger of the two but we are also offering 3441 Commonwealth Avenue adjacent. This is also a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom but at a slightly lower priced point because of its size.



(RLNE5803393)