Adorable Newly Renovated Commonwealth Park Duplex - This recently renovated duplex in Commonwealth Park has all the charm of a quiet wooded neighborhood while being 1 mile away from the fun of the Plaza midwood/Central Avenue area. Brand new appliances along with top-notch finishings in both the kitchen and bathroom make this a perfect home for an immediate move. This unit is the bigger of the two but we are also offering 3441 Commonwealth Avenue adjacent. This is also a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom but at a slightly lower priced point because of its size.
(RLNE5803393)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1201 Goodwin Avenue have any available units?
1201 Goodwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Goodwin Avenue have?
Some of 1201 Goodwin Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Goodwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Goodwin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Goodwin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 Goodwin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1201 Goodwin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Goodwin Avenue offers parking.
Does 1201 Goodwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Goodwin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Goodwin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1201 Goodwin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Goodwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1201 Goodwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Goodwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Goodwin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)