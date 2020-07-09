All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1201 Goodwin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1201 Goodwin Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

1201 Goodwin Avenue

1201 Goodwin Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Briarcreek - Woodland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1201 Goodwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable Newly Renovated Commonwealth Park Duplex - This recently renovated duplex in Commonwealth Park has all the charm of a quiet wooded neighborhood while being 1 mile away from the fun of the Plaza midwood/Central Avenue area. Brand new appliances along with top-notch finishings in both the kitchen and bathroom make this a perfect home for an immediate move. This unit is the bigger of the two but we are also offering 3441 Commonwealth Avenue adjacent. This is also a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom but at a slightly lower priced point because of its size.

(RLNE5803393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Goodwin Avenue have any available units?
1201 Goodwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Goodwin Avenue have?
Some of 1201 Goodwin Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Goodwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Goodwin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Goodwin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 Goodwin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1201 Goodwin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Goodwin Avenue offers parking.
Does 1201 Goodwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Goodwin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Goodwin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1201 Goodwin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Goodwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1201 Goodwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Goodwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Goodwin Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte