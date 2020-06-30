All apartments in Charlotte
11949 Ridgeway Park Drive

11949 Ridgeway Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11949 Ridgeway Park Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To view other home available and apply please visit
www.rentbottomline.com.

SPECIAL ALERT! 50% off 1st month's rent if you move in by 4/30/2020 and pay a reduced deposit!!

This property is in-person showings ONLY due to the secured entry. Please contact Carolina with Bottom Line Property Management to schedule a tour.

Great floor plan offering a large living space, master bed and bath on the opposite side of the apartment from the 2nd bed and bath. Kitchen fully equipped with all appliances. New HVAC system installed 2020. Secured entry with intercom and entry button at front door to allow visitors in. Garage on the side of the community with access to the building so you do not have to walk around the community to enter the apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11949 Ridgeway Park Drive have any available units?
11949 Ridgeway Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
Is 11949 Ridgeway Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11949 Ridgeway Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11949 Ridgeway Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11949 Ridgeway Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11949 Ridgeway Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11949 Ridgeway Park Drive offers parking.
Does 11949 Ridgeway Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11949 Ridgeway Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11949 Ridgeway Park Drive have a pool?
No, 11949 Ridgeway Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11949 Ridgeway Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 11949 Ridgeway Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11949 Ridgeway Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11949 Ridgeway Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11949 Ridgeway Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11949 Ridgeway Park Drive has units with air conditioning.

