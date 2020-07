Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

3 bedroom home in South Charlotte - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home available near Johnston Rd.

2 car garage. Foyer, living room and dining area have laminate flooring. Tile floor in the kitchen with granite counter tops and subway tile back splash. Large pantry.

Oversized master bedroom with WIC. Separate tub and shower with dual vanity.

Small loft area upstairs. Tile floors in bathrooms. Quaint patio in the back of the home.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2309823)