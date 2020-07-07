11937 Five Cedars Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated spacious home with fenced backyard and centrally located to South Charlotte. Home offers upgraded features throughout. Back porch area overlooking nice sized yard. 12x10 storage shed available to help organize belongings. Neighborhood setting with sidewalks along Carmel Road and access to the Greenway. Pets are conditional. Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.