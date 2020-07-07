All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM

11937 Five Cedars Road

11937 Five Cedars Road · No Longer Available
Location

11937 Five Cedars Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated spacious home with fenced backyard and centrally located to South Charlotte. Home offers upgraded features throughout. Back porch area overlooking nice sized yard. 12x10 storage shed available to help organize belongings. Neighborhood setting with sidewalks along Carmel Road and access to the Greenway. Pets are conditional. Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11937 Five Cedars Road have any available units?
11937 Five Cedars Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11937 Five Cedars Road have?
Some of 11937 Five Cedars Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11937 Five Cedars Road currently offering any rent specials?
11937 Five Cedars Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11937 Five Cedars Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11937 Five Cedars Road is pet friendly.
Does 11937 Five Cedars Road offer parking?
Yes, 11937 Five Cedars Road offers parking.
Does 11937 Five Cedars Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11937 Five Cedars Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11937 Five Cedars Road have a pool?
No, 11937 Five Cedars Road does not have a pool.
Does 11937 Five Cedars Road have accessible units?
No, 11937 Five Cedars Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11937 Five Cedars Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11937 Five Cedars Road has units with dishwashers.

