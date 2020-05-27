All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
1188 Hampton Gardens Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1188 Hampton Gardens Lane

1188 Hampton Gardens Lane
Location

1188 Hampton Gardens Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Freedom Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite two-story condo residence for lease just minutes from Uptown. Notable features include: Granite kitchen, stainless appliances, fenced patio, attached garage, main level bedroom/bath, hi-end washer/dryer. Located in the top-rated Myers Park school district. Dilworth, South End, Park Rd and South Park area shopping. All interested lessee occupants over 18 years old must submit an application. There is a $35 non-refundable application per applicant. Available January 1 move-in. Currently tenant occupied. Tenants will be present to accommodate showings weekdays 6:30pm-8:30pm with limited weekend availability. All showings must be scheduled.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1188 Hampton Gardens Lane have any available units?
1188 Hampton Gardens Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1188 Hampton Gardens Lane have?
Some of 1188 Hampton Gardens Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1188 Hampton Gardens Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1188 Hampton Gardens Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1188 Hampton Gardens Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1188 Hampton Gardens Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1188 Hampton Gardens Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1188 Hampton Gardens Lane does offer parking.
Does 1188 Hampton Gardens Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1188 Hampton Gardens Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1188 Hampton Gardens Lane have a pool?
No, 1188 Hampton Gardens Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1188 Hampton Gardens Lane have accessible units?
No, 1188 Hampton Gardens Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1188 Hampton Gardens Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1188 Hampton Gardens Lane has units with dishwashers.
