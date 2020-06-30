All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:48 PM

11729 Royal Castle Court

11729 Royal Castle Court · No Longer Available
Location

11729 Royal Castle Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic Ballantyne location in amenity-rich Kingsley neighborhood! Spectacular open-concept 3 bedroom + HUGE BONUS, 2.5 bath house w/ attached 2-car garage that enters into the fantastic kitchen. Nice upgraded home w/ beautiful wood flooring on main, new interior gray paint, new carpets upstairs & kitchen with granite counters. Oversized master bedroom w/ ensuite bath and dual walk-in closets. Two additional large bedrooms + additional HUGE bonus room that could serve as 4th bedroom! Enjoy many days relaxing on the covered front porch or make all of your friends and guests envy the amazing rear fenced-in yard with oversized patio. This location is one of the most convenient to local shopping, grocers, fine dining and lifestyle activies, while only a short drive to I-485. In excellent Ardrey Kell school district and walking distance to Ballantyne elementary! Available for move-in NOW...better hurry!

**Please note that we DO NOT advertise on Craigslist or on social media platforms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11729 Royal Castle Court have any available units?
11729 Royal Castle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11729 Royal Castle Court have?
Some of 11729 Royal Castle Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11729 Royal Castle Court currently offering any rent specials?
11729 Royal Castle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11729 Royal Castle Court pet-friendly?
No, 11729 Royal Castle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11729 Royal Castle Court offer parking?
Yes, 11729 Royal Castle Court offers parking.
Does 11729 Royal Castle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11729 Royal Castle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11729 Royal Castle Court have a pool?
No, 11729 Royal Castle Court does not have a pool.
Does 11729 Royal Castle Court have accessible units?
No, 11729 Royal Castle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11729 Royal Castle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11729 Royal Castle Court has units with dishwashers.

