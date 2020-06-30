11729 Royal Castle Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic Ballantyne location in amenity-rich Kingsley neighborhood! Spectacular open-concept 3 bedroom + HUGE BONUS, 2.5 bath house w/ attached 2-car garage that enters into the fantastic kitchen. Nice upgraded home w/ beautiful wood flooring on main, new interior gray paint, new carpets upstairs & kitchen with granite counters. Oversized master bedroom w/ ensuite bath and dual walk-in closets. Two additional large bedrooms + additional HUGE bonus room that could serve as 4th bedroom! Enjoy many days relaxing on the covered front porch or make all of your friends and guests envy the amazing rear fenced-in yard with oversized patio. This location is one of the most convenient to local shopping, grocers, fine dining and lifestyle activies, while only a short drive to I-485. In excellent Ardrey Kell school district and walking distance to Ballantyne elementary! Available for move-in NOW...better hurry!



**Please note that we DO NOT advertise on Craigslist or on social media platforms