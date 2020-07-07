All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 8 2020 at 6:29 AM

11722 Carmel Lakes Drive

11722 Carmel Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11722 Carmel Lakes Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful corner lot home located in Carmel Ridge. Featuring vaulted ceilings and wood burning stone fireplace in living room. Updated kitchen with large window over sink looks out to a huge fenced in backyard with shady trees and back deck. Main level master bedroom with recently updated bathroom and large walk in closet. Two bedrooms upstairs with shared bathroom. Storage shed and attached garage perfect for storage. Stainless steel appliances including charming farmhouse sink and well maintained lawn. Centrally located in between Southpark & Ballantyne with easy access to the 485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11722 Carmel Lakes Drive have any available units?
11722 Carmel Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11722 Carmel Lakes Drive have?
Some of 11722 Carmel Lakes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11722 Carmel Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11722 Carmel Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11722 Carmel Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11722 Carmel Lakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11722 Carmel Lakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11722 Carmel Lakes Drive offers parking.
Does 11722 Carmel Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11722 Carmel Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11722 Carmel Lakes Drive have a pool?
No, 11722 Carmel Lakes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11722 Carmel Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 11722 Carmel Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11722 Carmel Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11722 Carmel Lakes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

