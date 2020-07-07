11722 Carmel Lakes Drive

Beautiful corner lot home located in Carmel Ridge. Featuring vaulted ceilings and wood burning stone fireplace in living room. Updated kitchen with large window over sink looks out to a huge fenced in backyard with shady trees and back deck. Main level master bedroom with recently updated bathroom and large walk in closet. Two bedrooms upstairs with shared bathroom. Storage shed and attached garage perfect for storage. Stainless steel appliances including charming farmhouse sink and well maintained lawn. Centrally located in between Southpark & Ballantyne with easy access to the 485.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
