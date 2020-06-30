11721 Long Forest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Dec. 23. Charming ranch home offers 3 BRs and 2 full baths, located in North Charlotte in Eastfield subdivision. Wide open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in main living area opens the space. Great room has ceiling fan and a fireplace. White cabinet kitchen is open to the great room/open dining area. Master BR is large enough for a king-sized bed and has private master bath. Two secondary bedrooms. You will love the rear deck and flat back yard with mature trees offering privacy! Convenient location near Prosperity Church Rd. and I-85. (PICS WILL BE ADDED ONCE WORK IS COMPLETE.) Pets to be approved by owner.