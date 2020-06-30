All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11721 Long Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11721 Long Forest Drive
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

11721 Long Forest Drive

11721 Long Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11721 Long Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Dec. 23. Charming ranch home offers 3 BRs and 2 full baths, located in North Charlotte in Eastfield subdivision. Wide open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in main living area opens the space. Great room has ceiling fan and a fireplace. White cabinet kitchen is open to the great room/open dining area. Master BR is large enough for a king-sized bed and has private master bath. Two secondary bedrooms. You will love the rear deck and flat back yard with mature trees offering privacy! Convenient location near Prosperity Church Rd. and I-85. (PICS WILL BE ADDED ONCE WORK IS COMPLETE.) Pets to be approved by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11721 Long Forest Drive have any available units?
11721 Long Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11721 Long Forest Drive have?
Some of 11721 Long Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11721 Long Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11721 Long Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11721 Long Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11721 Long Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11721 Long Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 11721 Long Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11721 Long Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11721 Long Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11721 Long Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 11721 Long Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11721 Long Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 11721 Long Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11721 Long Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11721 Long Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte