11650 Retriever Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace ice maker

Adorable end-unit in desirable Hunter Downs community, less than 15 miles to Charlotte’s city center, on the edge of Huntersville. Bright, two-story great room with gas fireplace features an innovative open staircase, enhancing the open feel of the home. Spacious, light-filled kitchen with tiled back-splash offers ample storage and counter space, and a peninsula island with potential for counter-height bench seating. Enjoy meal-prep and meal time in this space with views and access to the private back patio with 6-ft. privacy fence and shade trees. Desirable master on the main with 2 closets, & master bath with double-vanity. Upstairs features an additional light-filled bedroom, and loft with many potential uses – guest room/office/playroom. Full bathroom with shower/tub combo, double-vanity, and plentiful storage. Move-in ready. Fantastic community and location, with many shopping and dining options nearby. No Pets.