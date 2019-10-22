All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 11 2019

11650 Retriever Way

Location

11650 Retriever Way, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Adorable end-unit in desirable Hunter Downs community, less than 15 miles to Charlotte’s city center, on the edge of Huntersville. Bright, two-story great room with gas fireplace features an innovative open staircase, enhancing the open feel of the home. Spacious, light-filled kitchen with tiled back-splash offers ample storage and counter space, and a peninsula island with potential for counter-height bench seating. Enjoy meal-prep and meal time in this space with views and access to the private back patio with 6-ft. privacy fence and shade trees. Desirable master on the main with 2 closets, & master bath with double-vanity. Upstairs features an additional light-filled bedroom, and loft with many potential uses – guest room/office/playroom. Full bathroom with shower/tub combo, double-vanity, and plentiful storage. Move-in ready. Fantastic community and location, with many shopping and dining options nearby. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11650 Retriever Way have any available units?
11650 Retriever Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11650 Retriever Way have?
Some of 11650 Retriever Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11650 Retriever Way currently offering any rent specials?
11650 Retriever Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11650 Retriever Way pet-friendly?
No, 11650 Retriever Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11650 Retriever Way offer parking?
Yes, 11650 Retriever Way offers parking.
Does 11650 Retriever Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11650 Retriever Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11650 Retriever Way have a pool?
No, 11650 Retriever Way does not have a pool.
Does 11650 Retriever Way have accessible units?
No, 11650 Retriever Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11650 Retriever Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11650 Retriever Way has units with dishwashers.
