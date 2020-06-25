All apartments in Charlotte
11622 Red Rust Lane
11622 Red Rust Lane

11622 Red Rust Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11622 Red Rust Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1182481

Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Surety bond program for deposit

Spacious 2/2 townhome with stainless steel applicances/open kitchen-dark wood flooring-washer/dryer-blinds-stand alone shower-attached one car garage.

Pets are welcome with owner approval
|Amenities: Garage,Stainless steel appliances,Wood flooring,Granite countertops,Dishwasher,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11622 Red Rust Lane have any available units?
11622 Red Rust Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11622 Red Rust Lane have?
Some of 11622 Red Rust Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11622 Red Rust Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11622 Red Rust Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11622 Red Rust Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11622 Red Rust Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11622 Red Rust Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11622 Red Rust Lane offers parking.
Does 11622 Red Rust Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11622 Red Rust Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11622 Red Rust Lane have a pool?
No, 11622 Red Rust Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11622 Red Rust Lane have accessible units?
No, 11622 Red Rust Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11622 Red Rust Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11622 Red Rust Lane has units with dishwashers.

