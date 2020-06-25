11622 Red Rust Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1182481



Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Surety bond program for deposit



Spacious 2/2 townhome with stainless steel applicances/open kitchen-dark wood flooring-washer/dryer-blinds-stand alone shower-attached one car garage.



Pets are welcome with owner approval

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.