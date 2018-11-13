11608 Rabbit Ridge Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Immaculate, well-maintained townhome in terrific South Charlotte location. Quiet rear section of the neighborhood with lots of privacy on the covered front porch and back patio. Move-in ready w/1 Car Garage & all NEW appliances! Crown molding, beautiful hardwoods on the main & new carpet upstairs. Neutral paint & carpet. Over-sized living/dining combo and dramatic 2-story great room with gas log fireplace. Very open floor plan w/uge master suite with vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet, dual sinks, updated fixtures & remodeled walk-in tile shower. Large loft upstairs overlooks great room could be used as another bedroom. Walk-in laundry room upstairs & a pull-down attic with storage in the upstairs hallway. Garage with nice, epoxy garage floor. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included! This townhome is move in ready! Community pool & clubhouse. Great schools! Easy access to I-485. Amazing location!! Convenient to shopping and dining! HURRY ON THIS ONE!!