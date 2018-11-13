All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 15 2019 at 12:35 AM

11608 Rabbit Ridge Road

11608 Rabbit Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

11608 Rabbit Ridge Road, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate, well-maintained townhome in terrific South Charlotte location. Quiet rear section of the neighborhood with lots of privacy on the covered front porch and back patio. Move-in ready w/1 Car Garage & all NEW appliances! Crown molding, beautiful hardwoods on the main & new carpet upstairs. Neutral paint & carpet. Over-sized living/dining combo and dramatic 2-story great room with gas log fireplace. Very open floor plan w/uge master suite with vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet, dual sinks, updated fixtures & remodeled walk-in tile shower. Large loft upstairs overlooks great room could be used as another bedroom. Walk-in laundry room upstairs & a pull-down attic with storage in the upstairs hallway. Garage with nice, epoxy garage floor. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included! This townhome is move in ready! Community pool & clubhouse. Great schools! Easy access to I-485. Amazing location!! Convenient to shopping and dining! HURRY ON THIS ONE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11608 Rabbit Ridge Road have any available units?
11608 Rabbit Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11608 Rabbit Ridge Road have?
Some of 11608 Rabbit Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11608 Rabbit Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
11608 Rabbit Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11608 Rabbit Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 11608 Rabbit Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11608 Rabbit Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 11608 Rabbit Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 11608 Rabbit Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11608 Rabbit Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11608 Rabbit Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 11608 Rabbit Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 11608 Rabbit Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 11608 Rabbit Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11608 Rabbit Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11608 Rabbit Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

