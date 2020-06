Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For Lease! Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Chantilly Subdivision. Home is completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in kitchen and baths. Privacy fence in backyard. Stacked Washer/Dryer. Ready to move in. Small pets are allowed (45 pounds and under). Pet Rent is 425 per month. No Smoking. Call Kim Davis for information and to schedule a showing. 980-621-2702