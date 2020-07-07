All apartments in Charlotte
116 Oregon Street

116 Oregon Street · No Longer Available
Location

116 Oregon Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This cute home is close to Uptown! Very nice covered front porch to welcome you into the home. This home has a good size kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space with pass thru window to the dinning room, large living room with lots of natural light, 1.5 baths for the 3 bedrooms to share. The back yard is completely fenced in with a storage shed in the back.

**Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old must fill out separate application. Application fees are $55 per adult.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Oregon Street have any available units?
116 Oregon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 116 Oregon Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 Oregon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Oregon Street pet-friendly?
No, 116 Oregon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 116 Oregon Street offer parking?
No, 116 Oregon Street does not offer parking.
Does 116 Oregon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Oregon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Oregon Street have a pool?
No, 116 Oregon Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 Oregon Street have accessible units?
No, 116 Oregon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Oregon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Oregon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Oregon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Oregon Street does not have units with air conditioning.

