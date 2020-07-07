116 Oregon Street

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

This cute home is close to Uptown! Very nice covered front porch to welcome you into the home. This home has a good size kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space with pass thru window to the dinning room, large living room with lots of natural light, 1.5 baths for the 3 bedrooms to share. The back yard is completely fenced in with a storage shed in the back.



**Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old must fill out separate application. Application fees are $55 per adult.**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.