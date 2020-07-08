All apartments in Charlotte
116 Margaret Turner Road
Last updated May 25 2020 at 4:54 PM

116 Margaret Turner Road

116 Margaret Turner Road · No Longer Available
Location

116 Margaret Turner Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cats allowed
Note: This Property is now Leased pending New Residents Move-In.

Beautiful, Nicely Renovated, Cute and Cozy, Warm and Friendly, Move-In Ready 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Home in a Cul-de-Sac in Oakdale Crossing. Tree-Lined Backyard for Privacy, Utility Shed, Deck for Grilling and Entertaining, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator Included. One of the Nicest 3br/2bth Homes you will find on the market, a Home in His Name! Call and See Today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Margaret Turner Road have any available units?
116 Margaret Turner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Margaret Turner Road have?
Some of 116 Margaret Turner Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Margaret Turner Road currently offering any rent specials?
116 Margaret Turner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Margaret Turner Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Margaret Turner Road is pet friendly.
Does 116 Margaret Turner Road offer parking?
No, 116 Margaret Turner Road does not offer parking.
Does 116 Margaret Turner Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Margaret Turner Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Margaret Turner Road have a pool?
No, 116 Margaret Turner Road does not have a pool.
Does 116 Margaret Turner Road have accessible units?
No, 116 Margaret Turner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Margaret Turner Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Margaret Turner Road does not have units with dishwashers.

