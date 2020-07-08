116 Margaret Turner Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill cats allowed

Note: This Property is now Leased pending New Residents Move-In.



Beautiful, Nicely Renovated, Cute and Cozy, Warm and Friendly, Move-In Ready 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Home in a Cul-de-Sac in Oakdale Crossing. Tree-Lined Backyard for Privacy, Utility Shed, Deck for Grilling and Entertaining, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator Included. One of the Nicest 3br/2bth Homes you will find on the market, a Home in His Name! Call and See Today!

