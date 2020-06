Amenities

carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator Property Amenities

Three bedroom end-unit townhome in quiet neighborhood. Master BR on main level with new carpet. New refrigerator. A must see. Visit our website at cmrpropertymanagement.com to arrange self-viewing tour any day between 8:00 AM and 9:00 PM.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.