11565 Destin Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking oven refrigerator

Location, Location, Location! Don't miss this one. This townhome has it all! Great Ballantyne location - walking distance to shopping, dining; and quick access to the major highways (I-485) for an Uptown commute or a run to the airport. Home features an open floor plan with a large living area opening to a large rear deck that opens to trees. Location of the home maximizes quiet and limited traffic within the community. Sought after schools! Make this your next home! Proof of rental insurance required.