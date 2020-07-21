All apartments in Charlotte
11565 Destin Lane

Location

11565 Destin Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Location, Location, Location! Don't miss this one. This townhome has it all! Great Ballantyne location - walking distance to shopping, dining; and quick access to the major highways (I-485) for an Uptown commute or a run to the airport. Home features an open floor plan with a large living area opening to a large rear deck that opens to trees. Location of the home maximizes quiet and limited traffic within the community. Sought after schools! Make this your next home! Proof of rental insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11565 Destin Lane have any available units?
11565 Destin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11565 Destin Lane have?
Some of 11565 Destin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11565 Destin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11565 Destin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11565 Destin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11565 Destin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11565 Destin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11565 Destin Lane offers parking.
Does 11565 Destin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11565 Destin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11565 Destin Lane have a pool?
No, 11565 Destin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11565 Destin Lane have accessible units?
No, 11565 Destin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11565 Destin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11565 Destin Lane has units with dishwashers.
