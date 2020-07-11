11561 Destin Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This is home... Spacious townhome in Ballantyne with just under 2,000 sq.ft.! End unit for extra privacy... Office on entry level can easily serve as 3rd guest room. Huge laundry room, 1/2 bath & one car garage- upstairs leads to large open great room with lots of natural light, spacious kitchen & dining area. PRIVACY off rear deck- not looking directly into another unit. Third floor... both bedrooms have generous closet space! Security system included with lease... short walk to the pool. Close to shopping, restaurants and interstates Hurry!