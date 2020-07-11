All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 13 2019 at 1:54 AM

11561 Destin Lane

11561 Destin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11561 Destin Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This is home... Spacious townhome in Ballantyne with just under 2,000 sq.ft.! End unit for extra privacy... Office on entry level can easily serve as 3rd guest room. Huge laundry room, 1/2 bath & one car garage- upstairs leads to large open great room with lots of natural light, spacious kitchen & dining area. PRIVACY off rear deck- not looking directly into another unit. Third floor... both bedrooms have generous closet space! Security system included with lease... short walk to the pool. Close to shopping, restaurants and interstates Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11561 Destin Lane have any available units?
11561 Destin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11561 Destin Lane have?
Some of 11561 Destin Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11561 Destin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11561 Destin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11561 Destin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11561 Destin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11561 Destin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11561 Destin Lane offers parking.
Does 11561 Destin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11561 Destin Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11561 Destin Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11561 Destin Lane has a pool.
Does 11561 Destin Lane have accessible units?
No, 11561 Destin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11561 Destin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11561 Destin Lane has units with dishwashers.
