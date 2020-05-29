All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
11532 Allen A Brown Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11532 Allen A Brown Road

11532 Allen a Brown Road · No Longer Available
Location

11532 Allen a Brown Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers 2,549 sq ft of living space and is move-in ready. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining.Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11532 Allen A Brown Road have any available units?
11532 Allen A Brown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11532 Allen A Brown Road have?
Some of 11532 Allen A Brown Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11532 Allen A Brown Road currently offering any rent specials?
11532 Allen A Brown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11532 Allen A Brown Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11532 Allen A Brown Road is pet friendly.
Does 11532 Allen A Brown Road offer parking?
Yes, 11532 Allen A Brown Road offers parking.
Does 11532 Allen A Brown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11532 Allen A Brown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11532 Allen A Brown Road have a pool?
No, 11532 Allen A Brown Road does not have a pool.
Does 11532 Allen A Brown Road have accessible units?
No, 11532 Allen A Brown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11532 Allen A Brown Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11532 Allen A Brown Road does not have units with dishwashers.
