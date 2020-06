Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom 2.1 bath home in desirable Ballantyne neighborhood of Carlyle. Fresh paint and new carpets. Hardwood floors on main level, master suite downstairs, fireplace in the two story great room, tile counters and breakfast bar in kitchen, formal dining room, first floor laundry, walk-in attic storage on 2nd floor, wood deck overlooks fenced back yard, highly ranked school district, convenient to I-485 and Ballantyne Village. Ready for immediate occupancy.