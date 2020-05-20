11531 Delores Ferguson Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

This Charlotte two-story townhouse offers a single-car garage, a covered side entry, an open back patio, gas heating, large master suite down with a walk-in closet, and a step in shower in the bath. Newly painted upper bedrooms and new S/S appliances in the kitchen. This home is located just minutes from Rea Rd and all the great shopping it has to offer. The 3rd bedroom/office area is a loft overlooking the living room.



Available move in as of December 10, 2019.



Home features;



* Cozy open floorplan,

* New S/S appliances in a well maintained kitchen,

* Lovely carpets throughout,

* 1 car garage,

* Master on main with a large walk-in closet,

* Gas fireplace shared by living and dining areas,

* Pool and clubhouse access,

* 3rd bedroom is a loft to the living room



To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Also, visit our website at www.k2rental.com to view our other homes.



Pets are not allowed.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals.



School assignments;



Hawk Ridge Elementary

Community House Middle

Ardrey Kell High