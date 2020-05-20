11531 Delores Ferguson Lane

Amenities
This Charlotte two-story townhouse offers a single-car garage, a covered side entry, an open back patio, gas heating, large master suite down with a walk-in closet, and a step in shower in the bath. Newly painted upper bedrooms and new S/S appliances in the kitchen. This home is located just minutes from Rea Rd and all the great shopping it has to offer. The 3rd bedroom/office area is a loft overlooking the living room.
Available move in as of December 10, 2019.
Home features;
* Cozy open floorplan,
* New S/S appliances in a well maintained kitchen,
* Lovely carpets throughout,
* 1 car garage,
* Master on main with a large walk-in closet,
* Gas fireplace shared by living and dining areas,
* Pool and clubhouse access,
* 3rd bedroom is a loft to the living room
To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Also, visit our website at www.k2rental.com to view our other homes.
Pets are not allowed.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals.
School assignments;
Hawk Ridge Elementary
Community House Middle
Ardrey Kell High