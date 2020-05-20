All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:59 PM

11531 Delores Ferguson Lane

11531 Delores Ferguson Lane · (980) 498-7144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11531 Delores Ferguson Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This Charlotte two-story townhouse offers a single-car garage, a covered side entry, an open back patio, gas heating, large master suite down with a walk-in closet, and a step in shower in the bath. Newly painted upper bedrooms and new S/S appliances in the kitchen. This home is located just minutes from Rea Rd and all the great shopping it has to offer. The 3rd bedroom/office area is a loft overlooking the living room.

Available move in as of December 10, 2019.

Home features;

* Cozy open floorplan,
* New S/S appliances in a well maintained kitchen,
* Lovely carpets throughout,
* 1 car garage,
* Master on main with a large walk-in closet,
* Gas fireplace shared by living and dining areas,
* Pool and clubhouse access,
* 3rd bedroom is a loft to the living room

To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Also, visit our website at www.k2rental.com to view our other homes.

Pets are not allowed.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals.

School assignments;

Hawk Ridge Elementary
Community House Middle
Ardrey Kell High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11531 Delores Ferguson Lane have any available units?
11531 Delores Ferguson Lane has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11531 Delores Ferguson Lane have?
Some of 11531 Delores Ferguson Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11531 Delores Ferguson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11531 Delores Ferguson Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11531 Delores Ferguson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11531 Delores Ferguson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11531 Delores Ferguson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11531 Delores Ferguson Lane does offer parking.
Does 11531 Delores Ferguson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11531 Delores Ferguson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11531 Delores Ferguson Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11531 Delores Ferguson Lane has a pool.
Does 11531 Delores Ferguson Lane have accessible units?
No, 11531 Delores Ferguson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11531 Delores Ferguson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11531 Delores Ferguson Lane has units with dishwashers.
