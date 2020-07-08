All apartments in Charlotte
Location

11507 Blue Grove Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This well maintained lovely 4BR, 3BA home is just waiting for a new tenant...Great location including fabulous shopping, fine dining and entertainment just minutes to I-485. Home offers an amazing kitchen with granite countertops, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances along with a 5 burner gas cooktop.. In-law suite on main level with full bath located in hallway. Master Bedroom with trey ceiling, private bathroom with shower and an abundance of closet space. Don't miss this amazing home. Proof of Renters Insurance is Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11507 Blue Grove Road have any available units?
11507 Blue Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11507 Blue Grove Road have?
Some of 11507 Blue Grove Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11507 Blue Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
11507 Blue Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11507 Blue Grove Road pet-friendly?
No, 11507 Blue Grove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11507 Blue Grove Road offer parking?
Yes, 11507 Blue Grove Road offers parking.
Does 11507 Blue Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11507 Blue Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11507 Blue Grove Road have a pool?
No, 11507 Blue Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 11507 Blue Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 11507 Blue Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11507 Blue Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11507 Blue Grove Road has units with dishwashers.

