11507 Blue Grove Road

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This well maintained lovely 4BR, 3BA home is just waiting for a new tenant...Great location including fabulous shopping, fine dining and entertainment just minutes to I-485. Home offers an amazing kitchen with granite countertops, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances along with a 5 burner gas cooktop.. In-law suite on main level with full bath located in hallway. Master Bedroom with trey ceiling, private bathroom with shower and an abundance of closet space. Don't miss this amazing home. Proof of Renters Insurance is Required.