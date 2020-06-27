All apartments in Charlotte
1147 Well Spring Drive
1147 Well Spring Drive

1147 Well Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1147 Well Spring Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LAWN CARE INCLUDED, FRONT & BACK YARDS! FRESHLY PAINTED neutral gray, NEW carpet, NEW wood laminate flooring! Charming 3 BR, 2.5 bath home has 1620 s.f. of living space and a 1-car garage. Driveway has a hill, but it is flat at the top for easy parking and wide enough for two cars, plus additional 1-car garage parking. Located in Hunters Glen subdivision off Neal Rd. by University City Blvd., location is only minutes to UNCC, highways, shopping & restaurants! Eat-in kitchen has white cabinets and all kitchen appliances with separate dining area. Cozy living room has painted floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace hearth. Rear patio, tiered landings with steps in rear yard. Pets are approved case by case. $300 pet deposit per pet. ALL NC REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW YOU THIS HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147 Well Spring Drive have any available units?
1147 Well Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1147 Well Spring Drive have?
Some of 1147 Well Spring Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1147 Well Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1147 Well Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 Well Spring Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1147 Well Spring Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1147 Well Spring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1147 Well Spring Drive offers parking.
Does 1147 Well Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1147 Well Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 Well Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 1147 Well Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1147 Well Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 1147 Well Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 Well Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1147 Well Spring Drive has units with dishwashers.
