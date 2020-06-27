1147 Well Spring Drive

Amenities

LAWN CARE INCLUDED, FRONT & BACK YARDS! FRESHLY PAINTED neutral gray, NEW carpet, NEW wood laminate flooring! Charming 3 BR, 2.5 bath home has 1620 s.f. of living space and a 1-car garage. Driveway has a hill, but it is flat at the top for easy parking and wide enough for two cars, plus additional 1-car garage parking. Located in Hunters Glen subdivision off Neal Rd. by University City Blvd., location is only minutes to UNCC, highways, shopping & restaurants! Eat-in kitchen has white cabinets and all kitchen appliances with separate dining area. Cozy living room has painted floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace hearth. Rear patio, tiered landings with steps in rear yard. Pets are approved case by case. $300 pet deposit per pet. ALL NC REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW YOU THIS HOME!