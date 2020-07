Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Stunning 2BR,Loft/office townhome in Highland creek area close to I-485/I-77. Inviting front porch, Entire downstairs gleaming laminate wood floor. open floor plan - large living/dining area combine, 2 story family room with gas FP and ceiling fan. Open kitchen w/ tile backsplash, all appliances. Upstairs 2 bedrooms, 2bath and a loft area that can be used as office. washer/dryer, garage. Community w/ all amenities. Prime location! Close to northlake mall and concord mill. must see!