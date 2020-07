Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Minutes from Great Schools, Uptown, Midtown, South End, Park Road Shopping Center, and 277 Loop . A lovely townhouse in a quiet community with everything with 5 mins drive! Shake&Shack, Jeni's Ice Cream, Publix/several HTs, gyms,coscto...you name it! NEW carpet, NEW paint, NEW HVAC, all updated within the last three years.

Three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, master bedroom on the first floor. cozy backyard facing woods, great privacy.