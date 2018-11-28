All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:12 PM

11333 Gold Pan Road

11333 Gold Pan Road · No Longer Available
Location

11333 Gold Pan Road, Charlotte, NC 28215
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11333 Gold Pan Road have any available units?
11333 Gold Pan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11333 Gold Pan Road currently offering any rent specials?
11333 Gold Pan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11333 Gold Pan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11333 Gold Pan Road is pet friendly.
Does 11333 Gold Pan Road offer parking?
No, 11333 Gold Pan Road does not offer parking.
Does 11333 Gold Pan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11333 Gold Pan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11333 Gold Pan Road have a pool?
No, 11333 Gold Pan Road does not have a pool.
Does 11333 Gold Pan Road have accessible units?
No, 11333 Gold Pan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11333 Gold Pan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11333 Gold Pan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11333 Gold Pan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11333 Gold Pan Road does not have units with air conditioning.

