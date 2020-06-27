Amenities

1133 Princeton Avenue Available 08/01/19 1133 Princeton Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209 - Available 8.15.19. Great in-town location in Myers Park. Walk to Freedom Park from this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house. This property features a Living Room as well as an enclosed porch/sunroom; Kitchen comes with Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and the washer & dryer. Split Bedroom floor plan. Built in 1933, this home features approx. 1372 sq. ft. of heated space. NON FUNCTIONAL FIREPLACE Gas Heat Central Air Conditioning; Hardwood floors.



Directions: Park Road towards uptown to (R) on Princeton



(RLNE4139956)