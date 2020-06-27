All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1133 Princeton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1133 Princeton Avenue
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

1133 Princeton Avenue

1133 Princeton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1133 Princeton Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209
Freedom Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1133 Princeton Avenue Available 08/01/19 1133 Princeton Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209 - Available 8.15.19. Great in-town location in Myers Park. Walk to Freedom Park from this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house. This property features a Living Room as well as an enclosed porch/sunroom; Kitchen comes with Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and the washer & dryer. Split Bedroom floor plan. Built in 1933, this home features approx. 1372 sq. ft. of heated space. NON FUNCTIONAL FIREPLACE Gas Heat Central Air Conditioning; Hardwood floors.

Directions: Park Road towards uptown to (R) on Princeton

(RLNE4139956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Princeton Avenue have any available units?
1133 Princeton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Princeton Avenue have?
Some of 1133 Princeton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Princeton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Princeton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Princeton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Princeton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1133 Princeton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1133 Princeton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1133 Princeton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1133 Princeton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Princeton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1133 Princeton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Princeton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1133 Princeton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Princeton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 Princeton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte