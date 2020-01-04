All apartments in Charlotte
1130 Bolling Road-CB

1130 Bolling Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Bolling Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207
Eastover

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1130 Bolling Road-CB - LOCATION!!! Absolutely well-maintained and desirable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with screened back porch, private back patio and a backyard that boasts serene living at its best! Living room features fireplace with lovely hardwoods throughout. Separate dining room. Spacious Den. Eat in kitchen features ALL appliances. This home has too many extras to list! . Two-car carport and tons of parking for guests. Located in a cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Bolling Road-CB have any available units?
1130 Bolling Road-CB doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1130 Bolling Road-CB currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Bolling Road-CB is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Bolling Road-CB pet-friendly?
No, 1130 Bolling Road-CB is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1130 Bolling Road-CB offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Bolling Road-CB offers parking.
Does 1130 Bolling Road-CB have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Bolling Road-CB does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Bolling Road-CB have a pool?
No, 1130 Bolling Road-CB does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Bolling Road-CB have accessible units?
No, 1130 Bolling Road-CB does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Bolling Road-CB have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Bolling Road-CB does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Bolling Road-CB have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 Bolling Road-CB does not have units with air conditioning.
