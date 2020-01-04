Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

1130 Bolling Road-CB - LOCATION!!! Absolutely well-maintained and desirable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with screened back porch, private back patio and a backyard that boasts serene living at its best! Living room features fireplace with lovely hardwoods throughout. Separate dining room. Spacious Den. Eat in kitchen features ALL appliances. This home has too many extras to list! . Two-car carport and tons of parking for guests. Located in a cul-de-sac.



Start out going north on Westport Rd toward Scott Futrell Dr. Turn right onto Scott Futrell Dr. Turn left onto Ashley Rd. Turn right onto Freedom Dr/NC-27. Turn left onto W Morehead St/US-29 N/NC-27. Continue to follow W Morehead St. W Morehead St becomes Queens Rd. Turn left onto Providence Rd/NC-16. Turn right onto Huntley Pl. Take the 1st right onto Bolling Rd. Arrive at property on the right.



(RLNE4936784)