All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11263 Hyde Pointe Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11263 Hyde Pointe Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11263 Hyde Pointe Court

11263 Hyde Pointe Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
University City North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11263 Hyde Pointe Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City North

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Highly sought after first floor unit in Hyde Park. Secured entrance to building. Laminate wood flooring on main living areas and kitchen. Upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Great Location, This University area condo is close to UNCC and the new Blue Line Lightrail (less than 2 miles), minutes to Concord Mills, PNC Music Pavilion and an easy commute to uptown Charlotte. Enjoy these hot summer days by the pool. Beautiful clubhouse and exercise room are part of Hyde Park's amenities! Hurry, this won't last!!!

Directions:Head east on I-85 Connector toward Reagan Dr ,51 s (0.4 mi) ,Use the left 2 lanes to turn left onto N Tryon St 2 min (0.6 mi) ,Get on I-85 N 3 min (1.0 mi) ,Continue on I-85 N to 8, Mallard Creek. Take exit 46A from I-85 N 3 min (2.9 mi) ,Continue on W Mallard Creek Church Rd. Take Mallard Glen Dr to Hyde Pointe Ct
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11263 Hyde Pointe Court have any available units?
11263 Hyde Pointe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11263 Hyde Pointe Court have?
Some of 11263 Hyde Pointe Court's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11263 Hyde Pointe Court currently offering any rent specials?
11263 Hyde Pointe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11263 Hyde Pointe Court pet-friendly?
No, 11263 Hyde Pointe Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11263 Hyde Pointe Court offer parking?
No, 11263 Hyde Pointe Court does not offer parking.
Does 11263 Hyde Pointe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11263 Hyde Pointe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11263 Hyde Pointe Court have a pool?
Yes, 11263 Hyde Pointe Court has a pool.
Does 11263 Hyde Pointe Court have accessible units?
No, 11263 Hyde Pointe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11263 Hyde Pointe Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11263 Hyde Pointe Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte