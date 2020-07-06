11263 Hyde Pointe Court

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Highly sought after first floor unit in Hyde Park. Secured entrance to building. Laminate wood flooring on main living areas and kitchen. Upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Great Location, This University area condo is close to UNCC and the new Blue Line Lightrail (less than 2 miles), minutes to Concord Mills, PNC Music Pavilion and an easy commute to uptown Charlotte. Enjoy these hot summer days by the pool. Beautiful clubhouse and exercise room are part of Hyde Park's amenities! Hurry, this won't last!!!



Directions:Head east on I-85 Connector toward Reagan Dr ,51 s (0.4 mi) ,Use the left 2 lanes to turn left onto N Tryon St 2 min (0.6 mi) ,Get on I-85 N 3 min (1.0 mi) ,Continue on I-85 N to 8, Mallard Creek. Take exit 46A from I-85 N 3 min (2.9 mi) ,Continue on W Mallard Creek Church Rd. Take Mallard Glen Dr to Hyde Pointe Ct

Contact us to schedule a showing.