Last updated May 28 2020 at 6:03 AM

11233 Dickie Ross Road

11233 Dickie Ross Road · (704) 464-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11233 Dickie Ross Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
This RANCH open floor plan is move-In ready! Located in a quiet cul-de-sac of Southampton community. Hardwood flooring throughout. Great room features gas fireplace and 10 ft vaulted ceiling. SS appliances, granite countertop and lots of storage in kitchen. Master bedroom suite w/ 10' ceilings, large walk-in closet & master bath w/ garden tub. Enjoy quiet relaxing evenings on the patio. Fenced in backyard is very private.
Community features include Club House, Outdoor Pool, Playground, Recreation Area.
$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11233 Dickie Ross Road have any available units?
11233 Dickie Ross Road has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11233 Dickie Ross Road have?
Some of 11233 Dickie Ross Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11233 Dickie Ross Road currently offering any rent specials?
11233 Dickie Ross Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11233 Dickie Ross Road pet-friendly?
No, 11233 Dickie Ross Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11233 Dickie Ross Road offer parking?
Yes, 11233 Dickie Ross Road does offer parking.
Does 11233 Dickie Ross Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11233 Dickie Ross Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11233 Dickie Ross Road have a pool?
Yes, 11233 Dickie Ross Road has a pool.
Does 11233 Dickie Ross Road have accessible units?
No, 11233 Dickie Ross Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11233 Dickie Ross Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11233 Dickie Ross Road has units with dishwashers.
