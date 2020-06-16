11233 Dickie Ross Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

This RANCH open floor plan is move-In ready! Located in a quiet cul-de-sac of Southampton community. Hardwood flooring throughout. Great room features gas fireplace and 10 ft vaulted ceiling. SS appliances, granite countertop and lots of storage in kitchen. Master bedroom suite w/ 10' ceilings, large walk-in closet & master bath w/ garden tub. Enjoy quiet relaxing evenings on the patio. Fenced in backyard is very private.

Community features include Club House, Outdoor Pool, Playground, Recreation Area.

$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply