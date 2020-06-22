All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11222 Carmel Chace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11222 Carmel Chace Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11222 Carmel Chace Drive

11222 Carmel Chace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11222 Carmel Chace Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Do You Want Privacy, Luxury & An -In Town Location? Look No Further, This Immaculate condo is nestled in a Beauty. This is a beautiful gem in an established, wooded community near to Ballantyne & Southpark; excellent shopping, restaurants, public transportation and great schools. Come see this quiet condo you won't be let down! Contact for more details..

Directions:Merge onto I-485, Take exit 64A for North Carolina 51 N toward Matthews, Merge onto NC-51 N/Pineville-Matthews Rd, Turn right onto Johnston Rd, Turn left onto Carmel Rd, Turn right onto Carmel Chace Dr.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11222 Carmel Chace Drive have any available units?
11222 Carmel Chace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11222 Carmel Chace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11222 Carmel Chace Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11222 Carmel Chace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11222 Carmel Chace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11222 Carmel Chace Drive offer parking?
No, 11222 Carmel Chace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11222 Carmel Chace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11222 Carmel Chace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11222 Carmel Chace Drive have a pool?
No, 11222 Carmel Chace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11222 Carmel Chace Drive have accessible units?
No, 11222 Carmel Chace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11222 Carmel Chace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11222 Carmel Chace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11222 Carmel Chace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11222 Carmel Chace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte