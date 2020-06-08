1121 Myrtle Avenue

Amenities

Loft unit w/open layout in post war art modern style building. Units has charm and character - high ceilings, large windows overlooking picturesque court yard, large wood moldings, parquet hardwood floor, and vintage bathroom w/checkered tile and large tub. Modern kitchen with bottom mounted sink, corrine countertops, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Located in the heart of Dilworth, short distance to Uptown, Dilworth, and South End restaurants and night life. Dog park nearby. Easy drive to Noda, Plaza Midwood, North End. Approx 1/2 mile to Uptown, 1/2 mile to light rail station. Plenty of parking, also near major highways.