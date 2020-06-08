All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 23 2019 at 11:42 PM

1121 Myrtle Avenue

1121 Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Myrtle Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
dog park
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Loft unit w/open layout in post war art modern style building. Units has charm and character - high ceilings, large windows overlooking picturesque court yard, large wood moldings, parquet hardwood floor, and vintage bathroom w/checkered tile and large tub. Modern kitchen with bottom mounted sink, corrine countertops, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Located in the heart of Dilworth, short distance to Uptown, Dilworth, and South End restaurants and night life. Dog park nearby. Easy drive to Noda, Plaza Midwood, North End. Approx 1/2 mile to Uptown, 1/2 mile to light rail station. Plenty of parking, also near major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
1121 Myrtle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Myrtle Avenue have?
Some of 1121 Myrtle Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Myrtle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Myrtle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Myrtle Avenue offers parking.
Does 1121 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 1121 Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1121 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
