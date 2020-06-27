All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 25 2019 at 3:08 PM

11208 Harrowfield Road

11208 Harrowfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

11208 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

FANTASTIC CARMEL RD AREA LOCATION! This updated 4 BR, 2.5 bath home is located near the Carmel/Johnston Rd intersection, near Ballantyne! Lovely dark wood laminate flooring is in the living room, dining room, kitchen & breakfast area. Four bedrooms are upstairs. The screen porch, large deck, and spacious, flat backyard are great for entertaining. Explore the neighborhood access to the Greenway where you can walk to Toringdon Market shops (Hickory Tavern, Midwood Smokehouse, Pikes Nursery, etc.)

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11208 Harrowfield Road have any available units?
11208 Harrowfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11208 Harrowfield Road have?
Some of 11208 Harrowfield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11208 Harrowfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
11208 Harrowfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11208 Harrowfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11208 Harrowfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 11208 Harrowfield Road offer parking?
No, 11208 Harrowfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 11208 Harrowfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11208 Harrowfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11208 Harrowfield Road have a pool?
No, 11208 Harrowfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 11208 Harrowfield Road have accessible units?
No, 11208 Harrowfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11208 Harrowfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11208 Harrowfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
