11208 Harrowfield Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FANTASTIC CARMEL RD AREA LOCATION! This updated 4 BR, 2.5 bath home is located near the Carmel/Johnston Rd intersection, near Ballantyne! Lovely dark wood laminate flooring is in the living room, dining room, kitchen & breakfast area. Four bedrooms are upstairs. The screen porch, large deck, and spacious, flat backyard are great for entertaining. Explore the neighborhood access to the Greenway where you can walk to Toringdon Market shops (Hickory Tavern, Midwood Smokehouse, Pikes Nursery, etc.)



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.