1113 Echo Glen Road

Amenities
Must see this ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home . Close to I-85 and shopping , dining .Near puplic transportation.
Available for a December 10, 2019 Move - In
This home features:
* Living room
* Kitchen with appliances
* Stackable washer and dryer connections
* Window a/c needed
* All electric
* Spacious fenced in backyard
* Driveway
To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com for addional listings visit www.k2rental.com
Renters insurance is required!
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Schools:
Hidden Valley Elementary
Martin Luther King Jr Middle
Zebulon B Vance High