1113 Echo Glen Road

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning microwave range oven

Must see this ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home . Close to I-85 and shopping , dining .Near puplic transportation.



Available for a December 10, 2019 Move - In



This home features:



* Living room

* Kitchen with appliances

* Stackable washer and dryer connections

* Window a/c needed

* All electric

* Spacious fenced in backyard

* Driveway



To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com for addional listings visit www.k2rental.com



Renters insurance is required!



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Schools:



Hidden Valley Elementary

Martin Luther King Jr Middle

Zebulon B Vance High