Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:17 PM

1113 Echo Glen Road

1113 Echo Glen Road · (980) 498-7149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1113 Echo Glen Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must see this ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home . Close to I-85 and shopping , dining .Near puplic transportation.

Available for a December 10, 2019 Move - In

This home features:

* Living room
* Kitchen with appliances
* Stackable washer and dryer connections
* Window a/c needed
* All electric
* Spacious fenced in backyard
* Driveway

To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com for addional listings visit www.k2rental.com

Renters insurance is required!

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Schools:

Hidden Valley Elementary
Martin Luther King Jr Middle
Zebulon B Vance High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Echo Glen Road have any available units?
1113 Echo Glen Road has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Echo Glen Road have?
Some of 1113 Echo Glen Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Echo Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Echo Glen Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Echo Glen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 Echo Glen Road is pet friendly.
Does 1113 Echo Glen Road offer parking?
No, 1113 Echo Glen Road does not offer parking.
Does 1113 Echo Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Echo Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Echo Glen Road have a pool?
No, 1113 Echo Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Echo Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 1113 Echo Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Echo Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 Echo Glen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
