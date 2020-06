Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lions Gate - Lovely former builders model. Large open living spaces, nice sized bedrooms and plenty of storage. New carpet, fresh paint and new HVAC system. Townhome community is just minutes from great shopping and dining and access to major highways. This is a must see townhome that won't last



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5359637)