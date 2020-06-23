11119 Sevilla Court

Amenities
Adorable townhome located near Carmel and Hwy 51. Minutes from Ballantyne, Pineville, I-485 and I-77 and a short 15 min drive to Southpark. Very quiet and friendly neighborhood. Enjoy walking to Carmel Commons and all the variety of restaurants and grocery shopping it offers. Greenway within 5 minute walk. Public transportation available on Hwy 51. Beautiful updated, hardwood floors, freshly painted, new granite countertops. Call owner to schedule showing. 704-975-0022. Pets allowed under certain conditions.