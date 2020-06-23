All apartments in Charlotte
11119 Sevilla Court

Location

11119 Sevilla Court, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable townhome located near Carmel and Hwy 51. Minutes from Ballantyne, Pineville, I-485 and I-77 and a short 15 min drive to Southpark. Very quiet and friendly neighborhood. Enjoy walking to Carmel Commons and all the variety of restaurants and grocery shopping it offers. Greenway within 5 minute walk. Public transportation available on Hwy 51. Beautiful updated, hardwood floors, freshly painted, new granite countertops. Call owner to schedule showing. 704-975-0022. Pets allowed under certain conditions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11119 Sevilla Court have any available units?
11119 Sevilla Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11119 Sevilla Court have?
Some of 11119 Sevilla Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11119 Sevilla Court currently offering any rent specials?
11119 Sevilla Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11119 Sevilla Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11119 Sevilla Court is pet friendly.
Does 11119 Sevilla Court offer parking?
No, 11119 Sevilla Court does not offer parking.
Does 11119 Sevilla Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11119 Sevilla Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11119 Sevilla Court have a pool?
No, 11119 Sevilla Court does not have a pool.
Does 11119 Sevilla Court have accessible units?
No, 11119 Sevilla Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11119 Sevilla Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11119 Sevilla Court does not have units with dishwashers.
