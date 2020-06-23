11119 Sevilla Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable townhome located near Carmel and Hwy 51. Minutes from Ballantyne, Pineville, I-485 and I-77 and a short 15 min drive to Southpark. Very quiet and friendly neighborhood. Enjoy walking to Carmel Commons and all the variety of restaurants and grocery shopping it offers. Greenway within 5 minute walk. Public transportation available on Hwy 51. Beautiful updated, hardwood floors, freshly painted, new granite countertops. Call owner to schedule showing. 704-975-0022. Pets allowed under certain conditions.