All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11103 Vista Haven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11103 Vista Haven Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11103 Vista Haven Drive

11103 Vista Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11103 Vista Haven Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,575 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. This home features beautiful hardwood and tile floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11103 Vista Haven Drive have any available units?
11103 Vista Haven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11103 Vista Haven Drive have?
Some of 11103 Vista Haven Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11103 Vista Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11103 Vista Haven Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11103 Vista Haven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11103 Vista Haven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11103 Vista Haven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11103 Vista Haven Drive does offer parking.
Does 11103 Vista Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11103 Vista Haven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11103 Vista Haven Drive have a pool?
No, 11103 Vista Haven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11103 Vista Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 11103 Vista Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11103 Vista Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11103 Vista Haven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte