Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Modern new townhome with unobstructed sky line views and walking distance to food, breweries, and much more. This brand new townhome offers a great open floorplan with tons of natural light. Enjoy the city view from one of your two decks (one off living and other off master). Secure 2 car garage, small back yard, which will be fenced in.

Hope on the Sugar Creek Greenway only a block over and stop by Birdsong brewery before walking back home.