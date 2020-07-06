All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1109 Leigh.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1109 Leigh
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:01 PM

1109 Leigh

1109 Leigh Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Villa Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1109 Leigh Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Villa Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Villa Heights Bungalow! Minutes to uptown, light rail, NODA & Central Ave shops, restaurants & nightlife.

We promise you will enjoy the Hardwood floors that features reclaimed period wood.

New Additions:
Efficient ductless mini split hvac added
New roof 2013
Previously removed walls & vinyl replacement windows
Bathroom updated.

The very spacious Kitchen was recently relocated, enlarged & updated. It currently features Custom designed counter, SS appl., white cabinets and a loveable kitchen nook.

Get excited to enjoy peace and tranquillity. The neutral paint & bright white trim provide a nice and comfortable environment.

Large flat fenced rear yard has shady trees. Front yard filled with flowers, shrubs & trees. This cute home is move in ready, but waiting for you to make it your own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Leigh have any available units?
1109 Leigh doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Leigh have?
Some of 1109 Leigh's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Leigh currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Leigh is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Leigh pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Leigh is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Leigh offer parking?
No, 1109 Leigh does not offer parking.
Does 1109 Leigh have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Leigh does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Leigh have a pool?
No, 1109 Leigh does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Leigh have accessible units?
No, 1109 Leigh does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Leigh have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Leigh does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte