1109 Leigh

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Villa Heights Bungalow! Minutes to uptown, light rail, NODA & Central Ave shops, restaurants & nightlife.



We promise you will enjoy the Hardwood floors that features reclaimed period wood.



New Additions:

Efficient ductless mini split hvac added

New roof 2013

Previously removed walls & vinyl replacement windows

Bathroom updated.



The very spacious Kitchen was recently relocated, enlarged & updated. It currently features Custom designed counter, SS appl., white cabinets and a loveable kitchen nook.



Get excited to enjoy peace and tranquillity. The neutral paint & bright white trim provide a nice and comfortable environment.



Large flat fenced rear yard has shady trees. Front yard filled with flowers, shrubs & trees. This cute home is move in ready, but waiting for you to make it your own!