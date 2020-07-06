1109 Leigh

Amenities
Charming Villa Heights Bungalow! Minutes to uptown, light rail, NODA & Central Ave shops, restaurants & nightlife.
We promise you will enjoy the Hardwood floors that features reclaimed period wood.
New Additions:
Efficient ductless mini split hvac added
New roof 2013
Previously removed walls & vinyl replacement windows
Bathroom updated.
The very spacious Kitchen was recently relocated, enlarged & updated. It currently features Custom designed counter, SS appl., white cabinets and a loveable kitchen nook.
Get excited to enjoy peace and tranquillity. The neutral paint & bright white trim provide a nice and comfortable environment.
Large flat fenced rear yard has shady trees. Front yard filled with flowers, shrubs & trees. This cute home is move in ready, but waiting for you to make it your own!