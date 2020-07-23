11067 Kinston Ridge Place

Amenities

in unit laundry

Now renting a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home in the very desirable steel creek area. The property is located very quite community and close to wonderful restaurants and great shopping. offers quick access to the highway . Schedule today and see why this town home wont last long.



**Water/sewer, trash, washer, and dryer are included!!**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.