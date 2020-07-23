All apartments in Charlotte
11067 Kinston Ridge Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:42 PM

11067 Kinston Ridge Place

11067 Kinston Ridge Place · (704) 994-5366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11067 Kinston Ridge Place, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Now renting a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home in the very desirable steel creek area. The property is located very quite community and close to wonderful restaurants and great shopping. offers quick access to the highway . Schedule today and see why this town home wont last long.

**Water/sewer, trash, washer, and dryer are included!!**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11067 Kinston Ridge Place have any available units?
11067 Kinston Ridge Place has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11067 Kinston Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
11067 Kinston Ridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11067 Kinston Ridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 11067 Kinston Ridge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11067 Kinston Ridge Place offer parking?
No, 11067 Kinston Ridge Place does not offer parking.
Does 11067 Kinston Ridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11067 Kinston Ridge Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11067 Kinston Ridge Place have a pool?
No, 11067 Kinston Ridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 11067 Kinston Ridge Place have accessible units?
No, 11067 Kinston Ridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11067 Kinston Ridge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11067 Kinston Ridge Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11067 Kinston Ridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11067 Kinston Ridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.
