Location

11054 Running Ridge Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Take a look at this awesome 2nd floor condo! 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with 2 walk-in closets! Nicely upgraded kitchen, a balcony overlooking the pool area, and an open floor plan. Property comes with 2 parking spaces, water, and maintenance fees included in the rent. The owner is requiring a 1 year lease with the security deposit and first month's rent paid within 48 hours of executing the lease. Background check and credit check required ($50) along with copy of driver's license and 1 month of pay stubs. The link is provided below. Don't miss out on this great opportunity! This property will be managed by the owner, not a property management company.

https://rushhourmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11054 Running Ridge Road have any available units?
11054 Running Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11054 Running Ridge Road have?
Some of 11054 Running Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11054 Running Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
11054 Running Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11054 Running Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 11054 Running Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11054 Running Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 11054 Running Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 11054 Running Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11054 Running Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11054 Running Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 11054 Running Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 11054 Running Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 11054 Running Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11054 Running Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11054 Running Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

